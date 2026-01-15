Robert W. “Bob” Jones, VE7RWJ, a former top official of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and Canadian telecommunications regulator, passed away on January 7, 2026, at age 82. His early fascination with amateur radio led to a career in telecommunications and engineering, according to his obituary.

Jones was Director General of the Canadian Radiocommunications and Broadcasting Regulatory Branch from the 1970s through the mid-1990s, and led the Canadian delegation to various ITU conferences between 1977 and 1994, when he was elected as Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau (ITU-R). He served in that leadership post from 1995 to 2003. Jones continued his involvement with ITU as a member of the Radio Regulations Board from 2007 to 2010, and received an ITU Silver Medal at the end of his term.

Jones was an active amateur first licensed in 1959 as VE3CTM, and International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Secretary Joel Harrison, W5ZN, noted that he “was VERY helpful to amateur radio” during his time as ITU-R director, adding that when he retired, Bob “became one of the IARU Technical Experts and worked with us for several years on WRC (World Radiocommunication Conference) matters.”

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, noted that Jones will be remembered during a moment of silence for Silent Keys at this week’s ARRL Board of Directors Annual Meeting.

A celebration of life for Jones will be held on Saturday, January 27, in Kelowna, British Columbia. The service will also be livestreamed. Details are on the funeral home website.