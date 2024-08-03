Robert B. "Bob" Vallio, W6RGG, has been honored by the ARRL Board of Directors as an Honorary Vice President.

In a motion that passed with an extended standing ovation, the Board awarded the honor at their Annual Meeting in January 2024.

The motion honored Vallio's lifetime of service to ARRL and amateur radio. He was first licensed as a Novice with the call sign WN6RGG in July 1952, and he later upgraded to General class as W6RGG in 1953. He has held an Amateur Extra-class license since its inception in 1968.

His tenure of service to ARRL started 46 years ago. He served as Communications Manager of the ARRL East Bay Section from 1978 to 1983, Section Manager of the East Bay Section from 1984 to 1999, Vice Director of the Pacific Division from 2000 to 2003, Director of the Pacific Division from 2003 to 2017, and Second Vice President of ARRL from 2018 to 2023.

The motion continued, in part:

Robert B. Vallio has also served diligently as a member of the Executive Committee numerous times, a member of the Programs and Services Committee, a member of the Administration & Finance Committee, and many more.

Vallio has been active in a number of high-profile DXpeditions, and he is an active contester.