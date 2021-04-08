Amateur radio volunteer registration for the annual Boston Marathon has again been extended until Friday, August 6, at 5 PM EDT. This year will mark the 125th anniversary of the Boston Marathon. The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) Amateur Radio Communications Committee oversees marathon volunteers. New volunteers should visit the Volunteer Registration Page and follow the instructions. Returning volunteers should already have received an email with a direct link. New and returning volunteers must set up an account via the BAA Athletes’ Village. Contact the Boston Marathon Communications Committee for more information. — Thanks to Rob Macedo, KD1CY