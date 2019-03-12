The Boy Scouts of America report that, although overall JOTA 2019 participation was down slightly from 2018, “our calculations show that each station averaged an additional 13 people in attendance over 2019. This shows an aggregate increase of 24% attendance per station, even with our reported stations being down from 266 in 2018 to 201 in 2019."

The Scouts reported that 13,783 individuals took part in JOTA 2019, down from 14,708 in 2018.