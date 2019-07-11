The Boy Scouts are urging stations that participated in the 2019 Jamboree on the Air (JOTA) to submit a report telling about their experiences. Information will be compiled into the US Jamboree on the Air Report.

If you don’t have exact numbers for some of the information, provide a judicious estimate. An additional page seeks a list of communication modes used at your location as well as your stories, suggestions for improvement, and states/countries worked.

You’ll also have a chance to submit photos and videos. Held every October, JOTA is the largest Scouting event in the world. In 2018, more than 14,700 Scouts and visitors took part in JOTA in the US.