Brief ARRL Website Outage Planned for Wednesday, February 27
Some services on the ARRL website may be interrupted briefly on Wednesday, February 27, sometime between 1100 UTC and 1300 UTC. This outage is to accommodate a hardware test of the existing failover system for all systems behind the Rackspace firewall. Affected systems are the main website, including the ARRL Store and contesting-related pages. Logbook of The World (LoTW), e-mail, and all Headquarters will not be affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.
