Some services on the ARRL website will be interrupted briefly on Wednesday, November 7, sometime between 1000 UTC and 1200 UTC. This outage is to accommodate a hardware upgrade of the existing Rackspace firewall, so most future firewall updates and patches can be performed without interrupting website access. Affected systems are the main website, including the ARRL Store and contesting-related pages. Logbook of The World (LoTW), e-mail, and all Headquarters will not be affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.