The ARRL IT Department anticipates two short interruptions to these Headquarters-based systems on Thursday, February 13:

Logbook of the World

Online DXCC

International Grid Chase Archive

National Parks on the Air Archive

Centennial QSO Party Archive

W1AW EchoLink Conference Server.

The interruptions should occur on Thursday, February 13, between 1200 – 2200 UTC. Each interruption should last for less than 10 minutes