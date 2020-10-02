Brief Interruptions of ARRL Headquarters Systems Planned for February 13
The ARRL IT Department anticipates two short interruptions to these Headquarters-based systems on Thursday, February 13:
- Logbook of the World
- Online DXCC
- International Grid Chase Archive
- National Parks on the Air Archive
- Centennial QSO Party Archive
- W1AW EchoLink Conference Server.
The interruptions should occur on Thursday, February 13, between 1200 – 2200 UTC. Each interruption should last for less than 10 minutes
