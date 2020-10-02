ARRL

Brief Interruptions of ARRL Headquarters Systems Planned for February 13

02/10/2020

The ARRL IT Department anticipates two short interruptions to these Headquarters-based systems on Thursday, February 13:

  • Logbook of the World
  • Online DXCC
  • International Grid Chase Archive
  • National Parks on the Air Archive
  • Centennial QSO Party Archive
  • W1AW EchoLink Conference Server.

The interruptions should occur on Thursday, February 13, between 1200 – 2200 UTC. Each interruption should last for less than 10 minutes



