The Radio & TV Correspondents’ Association (RTCA) has honored Cox Media Group Senior Washington Correspondent Jamie Dupree, NS3T, with its 2018 Career Achievement Award for Distinguished Reporting on Congress. Dupree received the award during the RTCA annual dinner earlier this month, and the presentation was broadcast nationwide on C-SPAN2.

The Career Achievement Award for Distinguished Reporting on Congress honors a Capitol Hill broadcaster who represents career achievement and dedication to Congressional coverage, recognizing “rare, exceptional careers and signifies the admiration of the many broadcasters who follow behind and benefit from the work of the recipient,” RTCA said on its website.

Dupree’s ability to speak was severely impaired in 2016 by a rare disorder, putting his radio broadcasting career on hold. A technological solution returned his voice to the airwaves, however. As the 54-year-old contester and Potomac Valley Radio Club member explained in a blog post last June, a Scottish company, CereProc, sifted through years of Dupree’s archived audio and built a voice for him — which he calls “Jamie Dupree 2.0” — that allows him to file radio reports again in a computer-generated voice. Dupree has been a radio broadcaster since 1983.