A 100 kW HF broadcast transmitter in Nauen, Germany, will send Field Day greetings to North American radio amateurs in MFSK64 mode during the weekly “Giant Jukebox” broadcast of The Mighty KBC on 9,925 kHz, June 24, 0000 – 0200 UTC. The MFSK64, centered on 1,500 Hz, will begin at about 0130 UTC. An RSID will be transmitted just before the transmission to guide decoding software to the correct mode and audio frequency.

Reception reports are invited. — Thanks to Kim Elliott, KD9XB