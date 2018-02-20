The Brownsburg, Indiana, Hamfest sponsored by the Hendricks County Amateur Radio Society (HCARS) and scheduled for Saturday, February 24, has changed its location to Avon United Methodist Church, 6850 E. US Highway 36, Avon, Indiana. Set-up times remain the same.

The hamfest will be open to the public from 9 AM until 2 PM Central Time. Admission is $5, and parking is plentiful.

Talk-in is available on the N9HC repeater on 147.015 MHz (+600) with carrier access. E-mail for more information. — Thanks to Ron Burke, KB9DJA