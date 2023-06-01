Bud Kozloff, W1NSK, has been appointed as the ARRL Connecticut Section Manager starting on January 1, 2023.



Kozloff, who lives in Redding, Connecticut, is currently the president of the Candlewood Amateur Radio Association and a member of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club. He was appointed by ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, after consulting with New England Division Director Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC. His term of office continues through September 30, 2024.



Kozloff takes the reins of the Connecticut Section Field Organization from Betsey Doane, K1EIC, who was appointed by ARRL Headquarters as the Connecticut Section Manager in November 2022 to fulfill the role on a temporary basis until a full-time Section Manager could be appointed.



Doane, of Shelton, was previously the Connecticut Section Manager for 25 years from 1991 to 2016. Chuck Motes, K1DFS, of Plainville, served as Connecticut's Section Manager for the last 6 years. He decided not to run for a new term of office when his third term concluded on September 30, 2022.