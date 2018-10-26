The 2019 edition of The ARRL Handbook for Radio Communications started shipping earlier this month. Already, the new edition is generating lots of interest across the Amateur Radio community – including positive reviews for the new format, which features The Handbook divided into a six-volume boxed set. Reviews have been posted on two popular ham radio YouTube channels. ARRL Life Member Alan Wolke, W2AEW produces the w2aew channel, which focuses on radio electronic tutorials including test and measurement. Wolke’s channel has over 94,600 subscribers. The Handbook was also reviewed by member George Thomas, Jr., W5JDX on Ham Nation, as part of the show’s Smoke and Solder segment.

The Handbook Six-Volume Boxed Set, ARRL Item No. 0895, ISBN 978-1-62595-089-5, is $64.95 retail. The Handbook soft-cover edition, ARRL Item No. 0888, ISBN 978-1-62595-088-8, is $49.95 retail. Order from the ARRL Store, from your ARRL Dealer, or call (860) 594-0355 or toll-free in the US, (888) 277-5289. The Handbook Kindle edition comes in six separate volumes, automatically delivered to your Kindle, for $9.99 per volume (Vol 1, Vol 2, Vol 3, Vol 4, Vol 5, Vol 6).