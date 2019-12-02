Technical papers are solicited for presentation at the ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC), to be held September 20 – 22 at the Marriott Detroit Metro Airport Hotel. Papers will also be published in the Conference Proceedings. Authors do not need to attend the conference to have their papers included in the Proceedings. The submission deadline is August 5.

Submit papers via e-mail or mail to Maty Weinberg, KB1EIB, ARRL, 225 Main St, Newington, CT 06111. Papers will be published exactly as submitted, and authors will retain all rights.