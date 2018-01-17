The Virginia Tech experimental camera payload on the Fox-1D satellite (AO-92), launched on January 12, has returned some very clear photos of our planet as seen from low-Earth orbit.

Earthbound followers of the newly launched satellite can use the FoxTelem software (v 1.05), with the source set to “Auto” to receive either high-speed frames carrying camera payloads or data under voice (DUV) frames when the satellite is in Safe Mode or Transponder Mode. The camera is not active at all times. If using an external audio source for FoxTelem, set a minimum bandwidth of 20 kHz to receive the high-speed data. AMSAT reports the Fox-1D Amateur Radio transponder works very well.