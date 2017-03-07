Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) has announced an award for radio amateurs and short-wave listeners (SWLs) that involves using HF radio to track the 150-day Canada C3 voyage of the Polar Prince from Toronto, Ontario, to Victoria, British Columbia, via the Northwest Passage. Part of Canada’s sesquicentennial celebration, Canada C3 is aimed at raising awareness of Canada’s coastline and inspiring a deeper understanding of Canada’s land and peoples.

The voyage of the Polar Prince got under way on June 1 and will wrap up on or about October 28.

The object of the Canada C3 Award is to track the voyage of the Polar Prince and to study radio propagation in Canada’s Arctic regions. As already announced, the vessel is transmitting a WSPR signal on 40, 30, and 20 meters, using the call sign CG3EXP. Stations will listen for WSPR signals from CG3EXP and record the 6-character Maidenhead Grid Square transmitted and the location of the ship at the time of reception.

A logging spreadsheet and more information are available on the RAC Canada C3 Expedition Award page.