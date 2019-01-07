Radio Amateurs of Canada sponsors the annual Canada Day Contest each July 1. The event, which commemorates the anniversary of Canada’s Confederation, is under way until 2359 UTC on 160 – 2 meters, except 30, 17, and 12 meters, (all modes). Stations in Canada send signal report and province or territory. Stations outside Canada (and VEØ-prefix stations) send signal report and serial number. Listen for (and work) RAC official stations VA2RAC, VA3RAC, VE1RAC, VE4RAC, VE5RAC, VE6RAC, VE7RAC, VE8RAC, VE9RAC, VO1RAC, VO2RAC, VY0RAC, VY1RAC, and VY2RAC. Full details are on the RAC website.