With the successful completion of the Canada C3 Expedition via the Northwest Passage that culminated with the arrival of the Polar Prince in Victoria, British Columbia, the CG3EXP special event call sign has been retired.

The Polar Prince will continue to carry an Ultimate 3 WSPR beacon as the ship returns to the East Coast via the Panama Canal. The vessel’s WSPR system will identify as VE0EXP.

The CG3EXP WSPR beacon transmitted on 20, 30, and 40 meters. Anyone with an HF receiver and the free WSPR application may be able to receive the VE0EXP signal and track the vessel’s location on WSPRnet. — Thanks to Radio Amateurs of Canada