The Canadian National Parks on the Air event (CNPOTA) will get under way on January 1, 2019, and continue until year’s end. A volunteer group of a half-dozen hams in Nova Scotia, working with a zero budget, came up with the notion of attempting to replicate the success of the National Parks on the Air (NPOTA) event in 2016, first created to mark the centennial of the National Park Service.

Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) has announced its support for CNPOTA, in cooperation with Parks Canada. All radio amateurs are invited to activate any of Park Canada’s 48 national parks and 171 national historic sites, while “chasers” attempt to land a contact.

Activity for activators and chasers will be tracked on a dedicated website and a real-time leader board, and operators may compete for online awards and certificates. For updates on the program’s progress, visit the CNPOTA website.