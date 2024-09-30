Dan Marler, K7REX, the challenger seeking the position of ARRL Northwestern Division Director, was declared disqualified Saturday by the ARRL Ethics and Elections Committee (E&E). Marler was running against incumbent Mark Tharp, KB7HDX. Due to the disqualification, the committee has declared Tharp elected.



ARRL’s election rules state, “All matters concerning campaigns, including remedies for issues that arise, will be conclusively determined by the Ethics and Elections Committee.” According to Southeastern Division Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, writing as Chair of and for E&E, the committee responded to a complaint received from a member of the Northwestern Division involving inaccurate claims made by the candidate that violated ARRL’s election rules. The rules state that the “standard of truth applies to all campaign material by a candidate” and that candidate statements must be “in all material respects, truthful and not misleading.”



On September 26, Marler was notified by E&E that a candidate statement he issued contained material that the committee deemed was not in compliance with the rules. Baker said Marler agreed to correct certain statements and issue retractions where necessary to comply with the rules. On September 27, Marler was reminded and instructed that the corrections must be made within 24 hours.



On the evening of September 28, Baker e-mailed a letter to Marler on behalf of E&E, noticing him of the decision to disqualify him. Baker said E&E concluded that Marler rejected the committee’s requests as determined from an additional campaign statement that repeated the previous incorrect claims despite being told otherwise.



As voting has already started for the 2024 election cycle, ballots cast for Northwestern Division Director will not be considered. Since Tharp is the only eligible candidate, E&E has declared him elected.