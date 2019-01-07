AMSAT has announced its list of 2019 Board of Directors candidates. They are Jerry Buxton, N0JY; Howard (Howie) Defelice, AB2S; Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA; Jeff Johns, WE4B; Brennan Price, N4QX; Patrick Stoddard, WD9EWK; Paul Stoetzer, N8HM, and Michelle Thompson, W5NYV. The four candidates receiving the highest number of votes will be seated as voting members of the Board of Directors. Two alternates will be selected based on the next highest number of votes received. Ballots will be mailed to the AMSAT membership by July 15, 2019. The election closes September 15, 2019. — Thanks to AMSAT Secretary Clayton Coleman, W5PFG