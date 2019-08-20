Two races for the office of ARRL Director and one contest for Vice Director are set for this fall. In the Southeastern Division, incumbent Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, faces a challenge from Mickey Baker, N4MB. A three-way race is set for the office of Southeastern Division Vice Director, with incumbent Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW, facing James Schilling, KG4JSZ, and Jeff Stahl, K4BH.

In the West Gulf Division, incumbent John Stratton, N5AUS, faces a challenge from Madison Jones, W5MJ. Seats for Director and Vice Director in three other ARRL Divisions are unchallenged, with incumbents running for election in all but one case. In the Southwestern Division, Mark Weiss, K6FG, is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Ned Stearns, AA7A. All candidates having no opposition have been declared elected.

The candidates are:

Pacific Division

Director

Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT

Vice Director

Kristen McIntyre, K6WX

Rocky Mountain Division

Director

Jeff Ryan, K0RM

Vice Director

Robert Wareham, N0ESQ

Southeastern Division

Director

Greg Sarratt, W4OZK

Mickey Baker, N4MB

Vice Director

James Schilling, KG4JSZ

Jeff Stahl, K4BH

Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW

Southwestern Division

Director

Richard Norton, N6AA

Vice Director

Mark Weiss, K6FG

West Gulf Division

Director

John R. Stratton, N5AUS

Madison Jones, W5MJ

Vice Director

Lee Cooper, W5LHC

In Divisions where more than one candidate is seeking the same position, full members in that Division in good standing as of September 10, 2019, will have the opportunity to cast ballots. Official paper ballots and candidates’ statements will be mailed no later than October 1, 2019, to members who are eligible to vote.

Completed ballots must be received at the address on the envelope provided by noon Eastern Time on Friday, November 15, 2019, when ballots will be counted at ARRL Headquarters and successful candidates announced.