Candidates for ARRL Directors and Vice Directors Announced
Two races for the office of ARRL Director and one contest for Vice Director are set for this fall. In the Southeastern Division, incumbent Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, faces a challenge from Mickey Baker, N4MB. A three-way race is set for the office of Southeastern Division Vice Director, with incumbent Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW, facing James Schilling, KG4JSZ, and Jeff Stahl, K4BH.
In the West Gulf Division, incumbent John Stratton, N5AUS, faces a challenge from Madison Jones, W5MJ. Seats for Director and Vice Director in three other ARRL Divisions are unchallenged, with incumbents running for election in all but one case. In the Southwestern Division, Mark Weiss, K6FG, is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by Ned Stearns, AA7A. All candidates having no opposition have been declared elected.
The candidates are:
Pacific Division
Director
Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT
Vice Director
Kristen McIntyre, K6WX
Rocky Mountain Division
Director
Jeff Ryan, K0RM
Vice Director
Robert Wareham, N0ESQ
Southeastern Division
Director
Greg Sarratt, W4OZK
Mickey Baker, N4MB
Vice Director
James Schilling, KG4JSZ
Jeff Stahl, K4BH
Joseph Tiritilli, N4ZUW
Southwestern Division
Director
Richard Norton, N6AA
Vice Director
Mark Weiss, K6FG
West Gulf Division
Director
John R. Stratton, N5AUS
Madison Jones, W5MJ
Vice Director
Lee Cooper, W5LHC
In Divisions where more than one candidate is seeking the same position, full members in that Division in good standing as of September 10, 2019, will have the opportunity to cast ballots. Official paper ballots and candidates’ statements will be mailed no later than October 1, 2019, to members who are eligible to vote.
Completed ballots must be received at the address on the envelope provided by noon Eastern Time on Friday, November 15, 2019, when ballots will be counted at ARRL Headquarters and successful candidates announced.
