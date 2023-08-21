ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced that the candidates for the 2023 ARRL Division elections are now official. ARRL members will choose between two candidates for Director in the Great Lakes Division, and two candidates for Vice Director in the Atlantic and Dakota Divisions. In the Atlantic, Dakota, Delta and Midwest Divisions, incumbents for Director are unopposed. In the Delta and Midwest Divisions incumbents are unopposed for Vice Director and the sole candidate in the Great Lakes Division for Vice Director is unopposed.

Declared Elected without Opposition

In the Atlantic Division, Director Robert Famiglio, K3RF, who has held the seat since January 2023.

In the Dakota Division, Director Bill Lippert, AC0W, who has held the seat since 2021.

In the Delta Division, Director David Norris, K5UZ, who has served in the role since 2012, and Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ, who has served in the role since 2013.In the Great Lakes Division, candidate Roy Hook, W8REH, will be the next Vice Director, being unopposed for the seat to be vacated by Vice Director Scott Yonally, N8SY.

In the Midwest Division, Director Arthur Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, and Vice Director David Propper, K2DP, both of whom assumed the roles in 2021.

Contested Seats



In the Atlantic Division, Vice Director Martin Pittinger, KB3MXM, will face challenger Robert Weinstock, W3RQ for the seat.

In the Dakota Division, Vice Director Lynn Nelson, W0ND, will face challenger Matthew Holden, K0BBC, who has previously held the positions of Director and Vice Director.

In the Great Lakes Division, Vice Director Scott Yonally, N8SY, will run against Michael Kalter, W8CI, for the position of Division Director.

Balloting for contested seats will take place this fall. Votes will be counted, and successful candidates announced, in November. Candidates declared elected will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2024.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.