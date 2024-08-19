ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced that the candidates for the 2024 ARRL Division elections are now official. ARRL members will choose between two candidates for Director in the Hudson, New England, and Northwestern Divisions. The sole candidates in the Central and Roanoke Divisions for both Director and Vice Director are unopposed. The Vice Director incumbents in the Hudson, New England, and Northwestern Divisions are also unopposed.

Declared Elected without Opposition

In the Central Division, candidate and current Vice Director Brent Walls, N9BA, will be the next Director having served as Vice Director since 2021, and candidate Josh Long, W9HT, will be the next Vice Director, both candidates running unopposed.

In the Hudson Division, Vice Director David Galletly, KM2O, who has held the seat since 2024.

In the New England Division, Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI, who has served in the role since 2020.

In the Northwestern Division, Vice Director Michael Sterba, KG7HQ, who has served in the role since 2024.

In the Roanoke Division, Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, who was elected back to the board in 2022, and Vice Director Bill Morine, N2COP, who has held the seat since 2016.

Contested Seats

In the Hudson Division, Director Ed Wilson, N2XDD, will face challenger John Crovelli, W2GD for the seat.

In the New England Division, Director Fred Kemmerer, AB1OC, will face challenger Tom Frenaye, K1KI, who has previously held the positions of Director and Vice President.

In the Northwestern Division, Director Mark Tharp, KB7HDX, will run against Dan Marler, K7REX, who is currently a Section Manager.

Balloting for contested seats will take place this fall. Votes will be counted, and successful candidates announced, in November. Candidates declared elected will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2025.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.