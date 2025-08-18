ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has announced that the candidates for the 2025 ARRL Division elections are now official. ARRL members will choose between four candidates for Director in the Southeastern Division, two candidates for Director in the Pacific and Southwestern Divisions, and two candidates for Vice Director in the Southwestern Division. The Directors in the Rocky Mountain and West Gulf Divisions are unopposed, as are the Vice Directors in the Pacific, Rocky Mountain, Southeastern and West Gulf Divisions.

Declared Elected without Opposition

In the Rocky Mountain Division, Director Jeff Ryan, K0RM, who has held the position since 2018, and Mel Parkes, NM7P, who ran uncontested for the position of Vice Director.

In the West Gulf Division, Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, and Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC. Both have held these positions since 2019.

In the Pacific Division, Vice Director Carol Milazzo, KP4MD, who was appointed to the position in July 2025.In the Southeastern Division, Vice Director Andrew Milluzzi, KK4LWR, who has held the position since 2024.

Contested Seats

In the Pacific Division, Director John Litz, NZ6Q, will face challenger Bob Vallio, W6RGG, who has previously served as a Vice Director, Director, and Second Vice President.

In the Southeastern Division, Director Mickey Baker, N4MB, will face challengers Jim Kvochick, K8JK, a former Michigan Section Manager; Scott Roberts, KK4ECR, who is the Northern Florida Section Manager, and Tom Schaefer, NY4I.

In the Southwestern Division, Director Richard Norton, N6AA, will face challenger Rick Paquette, W7RAP, who is the Arizona Section Manager. John Kitchens, NS6X, the Santa Barbara Section Manager, will face challenger David Ginsberg, N3BKV, for the position of Vice Director.

Balloting for contested seats will take place this fall. Votes will be counted, and successful candidates announced, in November. Candidates declared elected will assume their roles for terms beginning January 1, 2026.

ARRL is governed by its Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.