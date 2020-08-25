The candidates for the 2020 ARRL Division Elections are now official. ARRL members will choose between two candidates for Director in the Dakota, Great Lakes, and Midwest Divisions in this year’s election cycle, and from among three candidates for Vice Director in the Great Lakes Division. In the Atlantic and Delta Divisions, incumbents are unopposed for both Director and Vice Director. In the Dakota Division, the sitting Vice Director is running unopposed, while in the Midwest Division, the current Vice Director is the only candidate for Director.

Declared Elected without Opposition

In the Atlantic Division, Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM, who has held the seat since 2015, and Vice Director Bob Famiglio, K3RF, elected to a 3-year term (2015 – 2018) and then appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy when the incumbent stepped down.

In the Dakota Division, Vice Director Lynn Nelson, W0ND, in office since 2018.

In the Delta Division, Director David Norris, K5UZ, who’s served in that office since 2012, and Vice Director Ed Hudgens, WB4RHQ, appointed in 2013.

In the Midwest Division, current Vice Director Art Zygielbaum, K0AIZ, will become the new Director in January, succeeding incumbent Rod Blocksome, K0DAS, who is not seeking a new term. Zygielbaum has been Vice Director since 2014.

Contested Seats

In the Dakota Division, incumbent Director Matt Holden, K0BBC, in office since 2018, is being challenged by Vernon “Bill” Lippert, AC0W.

In the Great Lakes Division, incumbent Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK, who has held the seat since 2014, will face off against Michael Kalter, W8CI, who is treasurer of the Dayton Amateur Radio Association.

In the Great Lakes Division, members will choose from among three candidates to succeed incumbent Vice Director Thomas Delaney, W8WTD, who is not running for another term. They are current Ohio Section Manager Scott Yonally, N8SY; Jim Hessler, K8JH, who is vice president of the Grand Rapids Amateur Radio Association, and Frank Piper, KI8GW, Yonally’s predecessor as Ohio Section Manager.

In the Midwest Division, members will choose between Dave Propper, K2DP, a current Assistant Director, and Lloyd Colston, KC5FM, a past Oklahoma Section Manager to fill the Vice Director’s chair that Zygielbaum is vacating.

Balloting for contested seats will take place this fall. Votes will be counted, and successful candidates announced, in November.

Unopposed for Re-Election

Tom Abernethy W3TOM Atlantic Director Bob Famiglio K3RF Atlantic Vice Director Lynn Nelson W0ND Dakota Vice Director David Norris K5UZ Delta Director Ed Hudgens WB4RHQ Delta Vice Director Art Zygielbaum K0AIZ Midwest Director

Candidates Running in the 2020 Division Elections