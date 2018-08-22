The Pontefract and District Amateur Radio Society (PDARS) in the UK has been assigned special event call sign GB250CC (GB25ØCC) to mark the 250th anniversary of the first voyage of explorer Captain James Cook. PDARS plans to apply for a series of regulatory variances (NOV) to coincide with key moments in the voyage and hopes to make contacts with the Pacific Islands that Cook visited 250 years ago. The first NOV for August 23 will mark Cook’s departure from Plymouth on his first voyage. Nigel Ferguson, G0BPK, a member of the Captain Cook Society and of PDARS, said Cook rose from a humble background through the ranks.

“The Royal Society had approached the Admiralty for a ship to sail to Tahiti and view the Transit of Venus in 1769, a rare astronomical observation,” Ferguson explained. “The Admiralty insisted that the captain should be from the Navy, and James Cook was chosen. This was the first scientific voyage of discovery.” The bark Endeavour set sail on August 25, 1768. Ferguson expressed the hope that regulator Ofcom will continue to allow NOVs for GB250CC for the next 3 years. Logs will be uploaded to Logbook of the World (LoTW).

Visit the GB250CC QRZ.com profile for more details.