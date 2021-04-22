The digital transformation at ARRL is under way! A significant commitment of talent and investment is being made to develop a dynamic and responsive digital enterprise in areas of amateur radio innovation and member engagement. This initiative is opening opportunities for experienced amateur radio enthusiasts to make ARRL the next stop in their careers. "ARRL is where vocation and avocation collide," said ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA. "We are looking for people with passion, energy, drive, and talent to take ARRL to the next level."



Opportunities are on the ARRL website at www.arrl.org/careers. Both technical and non-technical positions are available now, with more on the horizon. "Not only are there full-time positions available, but we will also occasionally be posting consulting or contract opportunities, as we are now for an IT project," Minster said.



If you have amateur radio experience and a desire to work at ARRL, apply for one of the positions listed online, or submit your resume with a bio and cover letter to hr@arrl.org.