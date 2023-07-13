ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® has open positions for full-time employment in both technical and non-technical areas of the association. Among the qualifications for each position is a desire for experienced radio amateurs, individuals who will thrive in a collaborative results-driven environment, and a commitment to advancing ARRL’s mission.



“It’s so rewarding to work for an organization you believe in,” said Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, who currently serves as ARRL Radiosport and Regulatory Information Manager. Jahnke began his career at ARRL Headquarters in 1985 supporting membership services and as editor of The ARRL Repeater Directory. He later advanced to the management of the ARRL Volunteer Examiner program from 1989 - 2005. “In my career, I’ve enjoyed building relationships with members, the international amateur radio community, and with federal agencies that have advanced our interests. At nearly 40 years later, I’ve realized that I, and so many other ARRL staff I’ve worked alongside, have made an impact on millions of people who share our passion for amateur radio.”



Many of the job openings support popular membership benefits, programs, and publications:



Book Editor

Digital RF Engineer

Senior Lab Engineer

Marketing Operations Manager

Member Services Representative



Descriptions for each position are listed on the ARRL website at www.arrl.org/careers. If you have amateur radio experience and a desire to work at ARRL, apply for one of the jobs by submitting your resume and cover letter to hr@arrl.org.



ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.