With the passage of Hurricane Irma, radio amateurs in the Eastern Caribbean have been extremely busy passing information into and out of the affected area, Eric Mackie, 9Z4CP, told ARRL.

“The Caribbean Emergency and Weather Net (CEWN) has been facilitating this exercise,” Mackie said. “We have however, been experiencing QRM from stateside stations from time to time.”

Mackie said the CEWN is asking radio amateurs not involved in the hurricane response to avoid 7.162 MHz, 7,188 MHz, and 3.815 MHz. He said these frequencies may be operational “at any time.”