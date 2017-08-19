The Caribbean Emergency and Weather Net (CEWN) activated this week on 3.815 MHz for Tropical Storm Harvey, located in the Eastern Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami is advising interests in the Caribbean Sea and adjacent land areas of eastern Central America and northern South America to monitor the storm’s progress.

“The storm has gone over Barbados,” an August 18 post from Frans van Santbrink, J69DS, on the CEWN website reported. “So far, minor situations reported via the CEWN. More reports we are sure to come. It is aiming at Saint Lucia at this point, we all hope for no development till it is well past us also. Be safe, stay dry.”

As of 14:45 UTC, the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) was at Alert Level 2 (monitoring mode), noting that a tropical cyclone has been named and forecast to threaten land within the HWN area of interest.

As of 0900 UTC, Tropical Storm Harvey was moving toward the west at nearly 21 MPH, on a track that will take the storm across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea over the weekend. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph, with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the NHC said, adding that locally heavy rain could occur today over Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and the offshore islands of northern Venezuela.

Region 2, Area E Emergency Coordinator Jeff Austin, 9Y4J, reported that the net activated on August 17 at 2230 UTC on 3.815 MHz and, as necessary, on 7.162 MHz. 8P6JB, J69B, and J69BB served as initial net control stations, with coverage extending overnight and into the next day. The CEWN shut down on August 18 at 1600 UTC, after the Barbados Bureau of Meteorology announced an “all clear” status.

According to Region 2 Emergency Coordinator Cesar Pio Santos, HR2P, Austin relayed initial reports of flooding and wind damage in Barbados, but no injuries or deaths. Region 2, Area C Emergency Coordinator Arnie Coro, CO2KK, reported that hams in Cuba are monitoring the CEWN frequencies and that “they are attentive by any link that they can provide, since in the East of Cuba the radio signals with the neighboring islands are very good.”