Jeff Austin, 9Y4J, Emergency Coordinator Advisory Group, IARU Region 2, Area E, reports that the Caribbean Emergency Weather Net (CEWN), activated at 1030 UTC on 3.815 MHz. The net will use 3.815 and/or 7.188 MHz as propagation dictates. The CEWN will provide 24-hour coverage during the passage of Hurricane Maria and in the storm’s immediate wake, in case there is a need to pass health-and-welfare traffic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will activate 60-meter interoperability nets on September 19 for Hurricane Maria. These and will remain active until the storm has passed and the need for these nets no longer exists.

These FEMA stations, including call signs, could be monitoring and/or conducting interoperable nets on the 5-MHz/60-meter band frequencies in support of Hurricane Maria:

Region 1 KF1EMA

Region 2 KF2EMA (includes Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands)

Region 3 KF3EMA

Region 4 KF4EMA

Maynard MERS NF1EMA

Frederick MERS NF3EMA

Thomasville MERS NF4EMA

The frequencies to be used are Channel 1, 5.331 MHz (primary voice traffic) and Channel 2, 5.346.5 MHz (digital traffic).

The FEMA point of contact is Dave Adsit, KG4BIR, FEMA Spectrum Manager — (540) 272-4605.