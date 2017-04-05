Carole Perry, WB2MGP, who may be Amateur Radio’s premier supporter of youth, will moderate her 30th Hamvention Youth Forum later this month, when Hamvention® convenes for the first time at its new venue in Xenia, Ohio, May 19-21. And she is showing no signs of slowing down. The Youth Forum is set for Saturday, May 20, 9:15 AM until noon, in Room 2. She’s lined up nine young presenters who will speak on a variety of topics of interest to radio amateurs of all ages. The Youth Forum is open to all.

“To say I am super excited about my upcoming Hamvention forums is a huge understatement,” Perry told ARRL. “While I am always looking forward to my ‘Dayton Adventures’ every year, this year is especially unique and important to me.”

Perry praised Hamvention’s sponsor, the Dayton Amateur Radio Association (DARA), with setting up her forum in a room where the many loyal Youth Forum followers will be able to support the young presenters in comfort.

Here’s the 2017 Hamvention Youth Forum lineup:

Lucas Schroeder, W6LDS (15) — “The SharkRF openSPOT”

Carissa Ferguson, KJ4EZA (17) — “Robotics and Ham Radio”

Dakota Krzysik, KE8CVK (17) — “Activations: Islands, Lighthouses, and Ships”

Grace Lea, KM4TXT (9) — “Solar Power Mania”

Jerome Dinakar, KE0BBQ (16) — “Tribute to Ellie Van Winkle”

Evan Markowitz, KD2IZW (18) “Balloon Based Repeater for Emergency Applications”

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO (18) — “Plugging into Your Valuable Club Resources”

Chris Brault, KD8YVJ (14) — “Getting Started with SDR”

Dhruv Rebba, KC9ZJX (13) — “Community Services with Ham Radio Communications”

“Space Weather Woman” Tamitha Skov will speak on “Teaching Space Weather” at the Instructors’ Forum on Friday, and about “Space Weather and the Mars Generation” at the Youth Forum on Saturday.

Reflecting on her soon-to-be 3 decades of Youth Forum events, Perry said she continues to be impressed at the talented and creative young hams who have spoken at the forum over the years.

“Many of them have stayed in touch and report about their school choices and careers, and how their appearance at the Youth Forum influenced those choices,” she said.

A “Where Are They Now” video presentation will showcase the post-Youth Forum experiences of those who have participated in the forum over the years. “Mary Alestra, KB2IGG, is part of the video introduced by TV producer John Amodeo, NN6JA,” Perry said. “Mary is a former ham radio student of mine. Also on the video, among others, is Don Lafreniere, W8PSP, who met his future wife at the Youth Forum.”

Perry expressed her gratitude to the many Youth Forum sponsors. As in the past, there will be plenty of prizes. “We promise there will be fun for all and a chance for everyone to show support for our bright and talented young hams,” Perry said. “Please join us in supporting the future of ham radio!”

Perry will conduct her Hamvention Instructors’ Forum on Friday, May 19, 10:30-11:30 AM, in Room 3.