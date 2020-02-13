The Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) Board of Directors has named Cary Rubenfeld, VE4EA, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, as the recipient of the 2019 RAC Amateur of the Year Award. The award recognizes “his tireless efforts to promote amateur radio in his home province of Manitoba, throughout Canada and internationally,” RAC said.

Rubenfeld is a founding member of Radiosport Manitoba (RSM). He was also a driving force behind “Discover the HF Experience” in 2016, which invited non-hams, new hams, and even old timers to discover firsthand HF radio in the 21st century, by getting on the air and operating remote stations. He is a longtime member of the Winnipeg Amateur Radio Club and has organized and led the club’s annual Field Day for the past several years, using the opportunity to encourage HF operation for those with little or no experience.

“Cary has become the face of VE4 on the international scene,” RAC said in announcing the award. “A regular attendee at Dayton [Hamvention] and a guest at the last World Radiosport Team Championship (WRTC) event in Germany, he mingles and establishes a personal relationship with amateurs from around the world.” — Thanks to RAC President Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA