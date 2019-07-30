Janusz Wegrzyn, SP9FIH, has been named as the winner of the 2018 Single-Operator Cass Award for the second year in a row. While active from Sint Eustatius Island as PJ5/SP9FIH in March 2018, Wegryzn contacted 8,257 unique stations during the 14 days of his one-person DXpedition.

The 3C0W Annobon Island DXpedition team was the recipient of the first Unlimited Cass Award for its effort in logging as many DXers as possible. During March 2018, Girts Budis, YL2KL; Yuris Petersons, YL2GM, and Kaspars Uztics, YL1ZF, contacted 18,812 unique call signs on the DXpedition.

Sponsored by Club Log, DXLab, and the Northern California DX Club, the annual Cass Awards encourage DXpedition operating excellence by recognizing DXpeditions that contact the greatest number of unique call signs. Running leaderboards for the 2019 Cass Single-Operator and Unlimited awards are available on the Club Log website.

These awards honor the wisdom and spirit of Cass Cassidy, WA6AUD (SK), whose weekly stories in the West Coast DX Bulletin, published from 1968 to 1979, engaged a generation of DXers.