CDXC, the UK DX Foundation, has announced a donation of $2,600 to Club Log for significant hardware upgrades. The grant is in addition to the $650 CDXC donates each year to support the site. Established in 2008, Club Log has become an essential tool for DXers and DXpeditions. The hardware upgrade will improve resiliency, enhance performance, and facilitate further innovation.

“Wow, amazing! Totally amazing — thank you, thank you!” was the reaction of Club Log author Michael Wells, G7VJR. Supported by a team of volunteers around the world, Club Log hosts 590 million contacts and serves 69,000 active users. — Thanks to The Daily DX