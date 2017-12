The West Coast Qualifying Run for Saturday, December 30, was scheduled to be transmitted from Maritime Radio Historical Station (MRHS) K6KPH. Due to antenna maintenance, however, K6KPH is unable to conduct the run that day, and Jim Michener, K9JM, will handle the chore, at least on two bands (K6KPH normally handles five bands). K9JM will transmit the scheduled Run on 7,047.5 and 14,047.5 kHz at 2200 UTC on December 30.