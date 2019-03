The Maritime Radio Historical Society’s K6KPH will transmit the West Coast Qualifying Run on Saturday, March 23, but because of antenna damage, K6KPH will not transmit on 17 and 15 meters for this West Coast Qualifying Run. K6KPH expects to have 17 and 15 meters back in operation in time for the Field Day bulletins. — Thanks to Steve Hawes, WB6UZX