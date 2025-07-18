Martin “Marty” Newingham, AG3I, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Atlantic Division, effective July 15, 2025. Newingham will serve the remainder of a term that expires December 31, 2026.

He replaces Martin J. “Marty” Pittinger, KB3MXM, who resigned from the position in April.

Newingham is an ARRL Life Member and a Gold level contributor to the ARRL Diamond Club.

The ARRL Atlantic Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland-DC, Northern New York, Southern New Jersey, Western New York and Western Pennsylvania.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.