Changes in the ARRL Atlantic Division
Martin “Marty” Newingham, AG3I, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Atlantic Division, effective July 15, 2025. Newingham will serve the remainder of a term that expires December 31, 2026.
He replaces Martin J. “Marty” Pittinger, KB3MXM, who resigned from the position in April.
Newingham is an ARRL Life Member and a Gold level contributor to the ARRL Diamond Club.
The ARRL Atlantic Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of Delaware, Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland-DC, Northern New York, Southern New Jersey, Western New York and Western Pennsylvania.
ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.
Back