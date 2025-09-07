Don Lynn Jr., ND7L, of Nampa, has been appointed Section Manager of the ARRL Idaho Section effective July 9, 2025. Lynn has served as the Assistant Section Manager since 2019, and the State Government Liaison since 2020. He is an ARRL Life Member.

Lynn will serve the remainder of a term expiring September 30, 2026. He replaces Dan Marler, K7REX, who resigned from the position due to health issues. Marler had served in the role since 2019.

The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that makes up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 sections, each of which is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is nominated and voted on by the members of the section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.