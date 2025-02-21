Election results have been finalized in the ARRL Iowa Section. Barry Buelow, WØIY, received 283 votes, defeating incumbent Leilia Garner, WAØUIG, who received 146 votes.

Buelow, of Cedar Point, will assume Section Manager duties on April 1. Buelow is a veteran of the United States Air Force and has worked in aerospace engineering. He has served on the ARRL National Convention Committee and is a past Chair of the ARRL Midwestern Division Convention.

Garner has served as Section Manager since 2019.