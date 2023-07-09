Section Manager of the ARRL Louisiana Section John Mark Robertson, K5JMR, has stepped down. He has held this role since April 1, 2018. Robertson has been very active in the Section and in Louisiana ARES. He held the Emergency Coordinator and both District and Section Emergency Coordinator positions before he assumed the role of Section Manager.

Matt Anderson, KD5KNZ, has been appointed to fill the remaining term, effective September 1, 2023. Anderson has also held several previous positions in leadership, including Assistant Section Emergency Coordinator and Assistant Section Manager of the Louisiana Section.