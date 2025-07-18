Dr. Carol Milazzo, MD, KP4MD, of Citrus Heights, California, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Pacific Division, effective July 9, 2025. She replaces John Litz, NZ6Q, who acceded to the position of Director in May. She will serve the remainder of a three-year term ending December 31, 2025.

Since 2015, Dr. Milazzo has served as Section Manager of the ARRL Sacramento Valley Section. She is a Volunteer Examiner and an ARRL Life Member.

The ARRL Pacific Division is comprised of the ARRL Sections of East Bay, Sacramento Valley, San Francisco, San Joaquin Valley, Santa Clara Valley, Nevada, and Pacific.

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors. Elections are held for five of the 15 ARRL Divisions each year, for terms of 3 years.