Section Manager of the ARRL Pacific Section Joe Speroni, AH0A, has retired from the position. Speroni served in the role for 7 years. He was active with ARRL in a variety of positions dating back to the creation of the Volunteer Examiner program in 1984. He has also been an instructor and Affiliated Club Coordinator (ACC). His contributions to emergency communications and management in the Hawaiian Islands have long been recognized by the amateur radio community.

ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, said, “With 40 years of service as a volunteer, he is one of the best examples of making the world a better place through amateur radio.” Speroni is an ARRL Life Member.

The Section Manager position is being filled by Alan Maenchen, AD6E, for the remainder of the term. Maenchen is also an ARRL Life Member and has served as an ACC, an Assistant Section Manager, and a DXCC Card Checker. He assumes the duties of Section Manager with experience in emergency communications and a background of assisting amateur radio clubs in the Section.