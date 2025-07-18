Jay Ballinger, N6SAC, of Antelope, California, has been appointed Section Manager of the ARRL Sacramento Valley Section, effective July 16, 2025. He will serve the remainder of a term that expires on September 30, 2027.

He replaces Dr. Carol Milazzo, MD, KP4MD, who was appointed as Pacific Division Vice Director. Dr. Milazzo has served as Section Manager since 2015.

The ARRL Field Organization is the grassroots corps that makes up the 60,000 volunteers among ARRL membership. It is divided into 71 sections, each of which is led by a volunteer Section Manager who is nominated and voted on by the members of the section. Section Managers serve two-year terms.