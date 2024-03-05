Steven Hendricks, KK6JTB, has been appointed as Section Manager of the ARRL San Joaquin Valley Section.

He fills the vacancy left by John Litz, NZ6Q, who was appointed as Vice Director of the ARRL Pacific Division.

Hendricks has always had a love for radio, and he first earned his amateur radio license a decade ago. "In 2014, I became licensed as a Technician, and in 2015 I became a General," he said. Hams in the area helped him get active in the local radio community. He held several elected leadership positions within the Sierra Amateur Radio Club, an ARRL Special Service Club.

"With amateur radio, it's easy to operate in many different ways. Currently I'm having fun on HF all while exploring FT8, Winlink, and emergency communications," said Hendricks.

Hendricks has previously served as an Assistant Section Manager. His appointment was effective on April 24, and it will run through the remaining term until June 31, 2025.