Brett Pruitt, K7BDP, has been named the new Section Manager of the ARRL Utah Section. He has previously served as the Section Emergency Coordinator and has been active in leadership of his local Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) group. Pruitt has been instrumental in expanding use of AREDN networks within Utah.

Pruitt was appointed to the role effective February 1, 2025. The change comes as current Section Manager Pat Malan, N7PAT, resigned from the role for health reasons. Malan has served in the role since 2021.