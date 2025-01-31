ARRL

Register Account

Login Help

News

Changes in the ARRL Utah Section

01/31/2025

Brett Pruitt, K7BDP, has been named the new Section Manager of the ARRL Utah Section. He has previously served as the Section Emergency Coordinator and has been active in leadership of his local Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) group. Pruitt has been instrumental in expanding use of AREDN networks within Utah.

Pruitt was appointed to the role effective February 1, 2025. The change comes as current Section Manager Pat Malan, N7PAT, resigned from the role for health reasons. Malan has served in the role since 2021.



Back

Back to Top

Having Trouble?

News & Features >> News

EXPLORE ARRL

Instragram     Facebook     Twitter     YouTube     LinkedIn