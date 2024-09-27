Dale Durham, W5WI, has announced that he is retiring from the position of Section Manager of the ARRL West Texas Section. Dale has served in this role since July 1st, 2017. He has also served as the Section Emergency Coordinator, a Field Instructor, and as an Official Observer.

David Overton, W5JDO, has been appointed to fill the remainder of the current term which will end on June 30th, 2025. David is an ARRL Life Member and currently serves as the Section Emergency Coordinator. David has held this role since July 2017 as well as an Assistant Section Manager and Instructor. He was first licensed in 2013.

The appointment will be effective on October 1st.