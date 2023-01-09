Section Manager of the ARRL Oregon Section Jonathan Wanzer, KK6GXG, has decided to step down from the role citing personal reasons. Jonathan assumed the role on July 1, 2023, with the intent of serving for the remainder of the term. ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, has appointed Scott Rosenfeld, N7JI, to complete the term.

Rosenfeld, from Eugene, Oregon, has served as a Volunteer Examiner as well as an amateur radio instructor. He will continue as Section Manager of the Oregon Section through the current term ending June 30, 2024.