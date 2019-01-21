Two new Chinese satellites with Amateur Radio payloads are planned for an April 5 launch, CAMSAT has reported.

CAS-7A will carry H/T (21/29 MHz) and H/U (21/435 MHz) mode linear transponders, V/U linear and V/U FM transponders, a UHF CW telemetry beacon, UHF AX.25 4.8k/9.6k baud GMSK telemetry, and 3-centimeter AX.25 1 Mbps GMSK image data transmission for an onboard camera.

CAS-7B is described as a 500-millimeter sphere spacecraft weighing 3 kilograms. It will carry a V/U transponder and a UHF CW telemetry beacon. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service